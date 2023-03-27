Officers at the scene of the shooting in Grantville. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A homicide investigation is underway after a man in his 40s was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Kaiser Permanente building in Grantville on Monday.

Just before 6 a.m., San Diego Police officers responded to 10990 San Diego Mission Road, where they found the victim with a gunshot would to his chest.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died shortly after, according to authorities. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white or silver vehicle.

The medical buildings were closed at the time, but are open for appointments.

City News Service contributed to this article.