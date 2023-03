Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 23-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday when he was ejected from his motorcycle east of San Pasqual Valley.

At 9:20 a.m. Sunday, the man was eastbound on his 2018 Suzuki motorcycle, and driving at an allegedly unsafe speed, in the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road, authorities said.

He lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown off, suffering a broken right leg and ankle.

Medics transported him to a hospital, officials said.

– City News Service