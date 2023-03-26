Police at the scene of the serious injury accident in Pacific Beach. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 25-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday when he crossed a street mid-block and was hit by a motorcyclist in Pacific Beach.

The collision occurred at 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

A 30-year-old motorcycle rider turned onto southbound Mission Boulevard from Grand Avenue and collided with the pedestrian, the officer said.

The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, Foster said.

A videographer at the scene reported that the motorcyclist was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.