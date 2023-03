U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location and area affected by the earthquake.

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake shook rural Borrego Springs on Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake hit 5.8 miles southwest of desert community at 6:45 a.m. It was about 7.5 miles deep.

The USGS said the earthquake was felt along the coast as far south as Chula Vista.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

City News Service contributed to this article.