A Carlsbad Police Department cruiser. Photo via @CarlsbadPolice Twitter

A hit-and-run collision in Carlsbad left a bicyclist badly hurt Friday and a drunken-driving suspect under arrest, authorities reported.

The victim, a 77-year-old man, was riding in the 6100 block of Aviara Parkway when a car hit him from behind shortly before 2:00 P.M., according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Following the crash the motorist continued driving and left the area.

Paramedics took the bicyclist to a hospital for treatment of serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, CPD Traffic Lt. Alonso DeVelasco said.

Minutes after the collision, patrol personnel found a damaged car matching the description of the involved vehicle parked outside an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Laurel Tree Lane with a man sitting inside it, according to police.

When contacted by the officers, the occupant of the car, later identified as 34-year-old Lawrence Perez of Carlsbad, “displayed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was arrested,” DeVelasco said.

Perez was expected to be booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

City News Service contributed to this article.