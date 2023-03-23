Photo credit: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A suspect was in custody Thursday in connection with a drug-related shooting that fatally wounded three people, including a toddler, in Normal Heights 23 years ago.

Sergio Lopez Contreras, 44, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of carrying out the Sept. 4, 2000, triple slaying, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Shortly after 11 p.m. that day, patrol officers responding to a report of a shooting in an apartment in the 4500 block of Bancroft Street found Adah Pearson, 18, and 21-month-old Julio Rangel mortally wounded near the body of Michael Plummer, 20, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Paramedics took Pearson and the child to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives determined that the slayings stemmed from narcotics activity, according to Campbell, who provided no further details on that allegation.

The lieutenant also did not disclose the relationships among the victims, including whether either of the adults was related to the slain child.

Contreras was eventually arrested on unrelated charged in Mexico, Campbell said.

The suspect, who was extradited to San Diego this week, is scheduled to be arraigned on three counts of murder Friday afternoon.

City News Service