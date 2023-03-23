Shoaf’s car struck and killed a woman as she was crossing a Kearny Mesa street in 2022, authorities reported. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A judge on Thursday sentenced a man who drove under the influence and fatally struck a pedestrian in Kearny Mesa to four years in state prison.

Prosecutors say Frank William Shoaf, 40, huffed a can of “Dust Off” canned air while driving, then ran a red light at around 8:30 a.m. June 7, 2022. He struck a curb, and then a woman, a traffic sign and a tree.

The victim, Cassandra May, 30, died in a hospital a few hours after the crash. At Shoaf’s sentencing hearing in San Diego Superior Court, May’s family members said she was the mother of two young children.

Shoaf pleaded guilty in September to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI.

“I just want to say sorry. I know sorry doesn’t cut it. There’s a lot of action that needs to come along with `sorry.’ I want to be a better person. I want to help people,” he said during the hearing. “It’s unfortunate it (takes) things like this to make someone realize what’s important.”

