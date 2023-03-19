A firefighter aims his spray at a palm tree with the burned-out cars behind him. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Firefighters prevented a blaze from spreading to nearby apartment complexes early Sunday after flames gutted seven vehicles in two carports.

The Chula Vista Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 200 block of Kennedy Street at 2 a.m. according to OnScene.TV.

Upon arrival, they found a carport fully engulfed in flames with five vehicles beneath it.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze within minutes of arriving, but the fire had spread to a palm tree and another carport, where it destroyed two more vehicles.

Crews evacuated residents of two apartment complexes due to initial fears that the fire could spread to their units.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Chula Vista fire investigators.