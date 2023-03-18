A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Sheriff is seeking two unidentified suspects after an 80-year-old man was assaulted in his home in Del Mar on Friday.

Deputies responded around 1:40 p.m. to a call for help at a residence in the 1800 block of Santa Fe Avenue and found the man inside the home with his hands bound.

Detective Jack Reed said the victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Reed said video surveillance captured two unidentified suspects at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is encouraged to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500.

City News Service contributed to this article.