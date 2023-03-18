A Vista Fire Department vehicle. File photo

A pedestrian was struck and killed crossing a street in Vista, authorities reported Saturday.

San Diego Sheriff’s deputies and Vista Fire Department paramedics responded at approximately 8 p.m. Friday to a collision reported at Taylor Street and Cresthaven Drive.

Sgt. Andrew Brumfield said the victim was crossing east of the intersection when he was hit by a man driving a Ford Escape.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Brumfield said.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

City News Service contributed to this article.