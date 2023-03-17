A Oceanside Fire Department vehicle. Courtesy City of Oceanside

An early-morning fire in Oceanside Friday left one person with minor injuries and displaced seven people and their pets, fire department officials said.

At 1:14 a.m., the first Oceanside Fire Department units arrived at a structure fire in a single-story house in the 2600 block of Guinevere Street. Crews had been told four people might still be inside.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire at the front of the home. Units entered the structure and searched for victims, while also extinguishing flames.

Personnel on an Oceanside ladder truck also ventilated the roof to allow smoke and heated gasses to be released, in an effort to improve search conditions.

One adult victim was found in the backyard suffering from smoke inhalation. The victim was treated by an Oceanside engine company and transported to the hospital by a Carlsbad fire department ambulance.

The victim was expected to be released after a medical evaluation.

Fire units did not find any additional victims inside – the occupants had made their way out without assistance. A total of seven people and four dogs had to flee the home.

The American Red Cross was called to support the displaced residents and pets.

The home suffered significant fire and smoke damage, but fire crews were able to save a

significant portion. According to the department, a large quantity of items in and around the house impeded firefighting efforts.

The situation, officials explained, can contribute to fire spread, complicate victims’ escapes and make it harder for firefighting efforts to succeed.

The cause remains under investigation.