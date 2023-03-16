File photo: City of Vista

Flooding of unknown origin forced the evacuation of a dozen mobile homes at a Vista trailer park Thursday, authorities said.

A resident of Green Valley Mobile Home Park, 2130 Sunset Drive, reported the overflowing water coursing through the large residential complex shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the Vista Fire Department.

Emergency crews were able to get the flooding under control within about 90 minutes by shutting off all utilities serving the site, Vista Deputy Fire Chief Craig Usher said.

It was unclear if damaged water-service equipment was the sole cause of the inundation of the trailer park near the Vista-Oceanside border, or if stormwater lines or other infrastructure might have been involved as well, Usher said.

The flooding resulted in one sinkhole in the 3500 block of Sky Haven Lane in Oceanside and another beneath the residence of the woman who reported the emergency, Usher said. Crews shut down the street between Emerald Drive and Sundown Lane pending repairs.

The American Red Cross was called in to help 17 residents of the complex arrange for interim shelter.

The cause of the problem remained under investigation at midday, Usher said.

–-City News Service