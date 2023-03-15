The aftermath of the crash that caused a natural gas leak in Mira Mesa. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

Two apartment complexes in the Mira Mesa neighborhood were evacuated Wednesday after a natural gas leak caused by a vehicle collision, according to the San Diego Police Department.

One person was injured and taken to Palomar Medical Center, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

See more This is 10200 blk of Blk Mtn Rd. Crash caused a gas main break. 20 apt units in 3 buildings evacuated to Miramar College. Those at the college are sheltering in place. One injured person from crash taken to a nearby hospital. #blackmountainbreak#firefighter pic.twitter.com/RqgiePvpF2 — SDFD (@SDFD) March 15, 2023

The leak was reported at 3:18 p.m. at Gold Coast Drive and Black Mountain Road, with the SDFD arriving at 3:25 p.m. The collision occurred at the same location, according to police.

The SDFD’s Monica Munoz said the incident involved “a large-diameter gas main break with a vehicle on top.”

Authorities evacuated two apartment complexes, at 10200 and 10232 Black Mountain Road. SDFD crews called for the police to assist them with evacuations, Munoz said, adding that 20 apartment units were evacuated.

San Diego Gas & Electric sent out employees to fix the gas line, she added.

It was unclear what caused the collision or if anyone else was injured.

City News Service contributed to this article.