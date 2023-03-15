A motorist stranded in Mission Valley near the overflowing San Diego River. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

San Diego County officials closed roads and cleaned up Wednesday after flooding from heavy rains in unincorporated communities.

According to the county’s Department of Public Works, the following roads were closed:

In Ramona, 13th Street at Main Street and Walnut Street

In Escondido, Ivy Dell between Jesmond Dene Park and North Centre City Parkway

In Lake San Marcos, Discovery Street from San Marcos Boulevard to San Pablo Drive

In Rancho Santa Fe, El Montevideo from San Elijo to Via De Fortuna

In Valley Center, Cole Grade Road from Spring Valley to Old Cole Grade

Rice Canyon at state Route 76

Sandia Creek from Santa Margarita Preserve to Rock Mountain in the De Luz area

According to Fox5, other closures were:

In Poway, Twin Peaks Road from Pomerado Road to Community Road

Harmony Grove Road, between Wilgen Road and Wild Willow

In the Ramona area, Magnolia Avenue from state Route 78 and Magnolia Heights Road (due to flooding in the dip)

Also in the Ramona area, Letton Street at Kelley Avenue and Main Street due to flooding

Raymond Street and H Street

The National Weather Service reported rain totals of 2 inches for North County communities on Wednesday, including Carlsbad and Oceanside; 1.5 inches in the county’s central region; between 1 and 1.25 inches in the South County region; and 1.5 to 2.5 inches in East County communities, including El Cajon, Santee, and Poway.

Mountain areas received the most rain, with 4.92 inches at Palomar Mountain, 2 inches in Julian, and 1 inch of rain at Mount Laguna.

According to the county Land Use and Environment Group, once a major storm hits, crews begin removing downed trees and branches, clearing mud or rock slides on county roads, alerting the public to road closures, clearing impacted storm drains, and using snow plows in the mountains.

Residents should avoid areas of standing water during a storm and not drive through flooded roadways, as roadbeds might be washed out.

Drivers who see flood waters rising around their vehicle should abandon it and safely move to higher ground, according to LUGE.

The county is offering sandbags, but residents are advised to double-check distribution sites; information is available at www.readysandiego.org/content/oesready/en-us/flooding.html.

More county information on all storm closures can be found online.

–City News Service