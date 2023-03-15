Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Carmel Valley Wednesday, including one who needed to be extricated from the wreckage.

Just before 8 a.m., the San Diego Fire Department responded to the crash at Del Mar Heights Road and Carmel Canyon Road. One person was trapped and had to be physically removed from one of the vehicles, fire officials said.

One patient was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital while the other driver involved went to Jacobs Medical Center.

The severity of their injuries was not immediately known, and the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

–City News Service