California Highway Patrol Photo credit: Instagram, @CHPElCajon

A 23-year-old man died Sunday after the motorcycle he was riding struck a center median on Interstate 805 near City Heights, officials said.

The victim was riding a blue-and-black Kawasaki north on I-805, near Interstate 15, when he lost control of the bike around 11:10 a.m. and hit the median, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Jesse Matias.

The rider was then ejected and landed on an embankment between the two highways, Matias said. He died at the scene.

Matias said the CHP is awaiting a toxicology report to determine if drugs or alcohol might have been a factor in the accident. He withheld the rider’s name pending family notification.

– City News Service