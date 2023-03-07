Gavel photo courtesy of www.weisspaarz.com via Flickr

A 32-year-old woman was charged with allegedly phoning in a false bomb threat that led students and staff to evacuate San Marcos Elementary School last month.

Marie Kim is accused of placing a phone call just after 1 p.m. Feb. 8 that prompted school administrators to move all students and staff off campus.

A search of the campus conducted by police officers and bomb sniffing dogs turned up nothing, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said Kim had already been identified as the suspect in the alleged telephoned threat when she was contacted by deputies a few weeks later.

On Feb. 23, deputies responded to a call regarding an argument on Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos and recognized Kim as the bomb threat suspect, according to sheriff’s Lt. Michael Arens.

Kim was arrested that day on suspicion of falsely reporting a bomb threat. She was also arrested on suspicion of battery, vandalism and obstructing a peace officer, which Arens said stemmed from the argument call.

It was unclear whether Kim had any connection with the elementary school, nor what may have prompted the alleged threat. The sheriff’s department also did not disclose how Kim had been identified as the alleged caller.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office charged Kim last month with a felony count of making a false bomb threat, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in local custody. Kim pleaded not guilty last week and is currently out of custody.