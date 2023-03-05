Cynthia Baker. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation photo

Authorities Sunday sought the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old woman who walked away from a Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program in San Diego.

Officials received a 9:45 p.m. alert Saturday from Cynthia Baker’s monitoring device, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported.

An emergency count was conducted and it was determined Baker was not in the facility.

“Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend Baker and notification was made to local law enforcement” according to a news statement.

White was described as 4-foot, 11-inch tall white woman weighing approximately 145 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a light complexion.

She was sentenced on Oct. 11 to three years for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Anyone who sees Baker or has any knowledge of her whereabouts was urged to call contact law enforcement or call 911.

City News Service contributed to this article.