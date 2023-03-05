The fire spread quickly outside the National City supermarket. Credit: OnScene.TV

The exterior of a supermarket was damaged in a fire Sunday, the National City Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in front of the Carnival Supermarket at 1727 East Eighth St., NCFD Battalion Chief James Stiles told the Sideo TV news service. Several plastic pallets were on fire.

“We got it out relatively quickly,” Stiles said. “There was minor damage to the outside of the building and no damage to the inside.”

Fire investigators did not immediately identify the cause of the fire.

City News Service contributed to this article.