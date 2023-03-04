A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was taken into custody Saturday after a California Highway Patrol pursuit that began at the Pala Casino Spa Resort and turned into a standoff with law enforcement, authorities said.

The man, who is in his late 20s, took off in a vehicle at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the Pala Casino Spa Resort parking lot and the CHP pursued him for a short distance when he stopped but refused to exit the vehicle, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Nanette McMasters said.

The suspect finally got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody at 12:08 p.m., the lieutenant said. He was being held on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon involving his vehicle.

Caltrans San Diego said the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 76, west of Lilac Extension Road, were closed because of the standoff.

The sheriff’s department didn’t immediately release a description of the vehicle or the suspect’s name. They also didn’t say why the pursuit by the California Highway Patrol began.

–City News Service