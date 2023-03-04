Chula Vista Police headquarters. Photo by Chris Jennewein

A driver who crashed onto the steps of the Chula Vista Police headquarters Saturday afternoon was hospitalized after officers discovered he had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 40-year-old driver of a silver Mustang crashed onto the headquarters steps at 315 Fourth Ave. at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Lamar Barrett of the CVPD.

Officers at the crash scene discovered the driver had a gunshot wound and he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, the lieutenant said.

No other people were injured and no further information was immediately available.