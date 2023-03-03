Linda Kasabian, lower left, along with Charles “Tex” Watson, top left, and Charles Manson, top center, and other Manson Family members. Photo credit: Screen shot, “Helter Skelter: An American Myth,” via imdb.com

Linda Kasabian, a follower of Charles Manson who served as a star witness for the prosecution in the famed Manson Family murder trial in 1970, has died at 73.

The New York Times in reporting her death, cited a notice in the Tacoma News Tribune, and said the cause of her Jan. 21 death had not been made public.

One of the more prominent of the Manson Family members, Charles “Tex” Watson, is serving his life sentence for the cult killings at Donovan Correctional Facility on Otay Mesa.

Kasabian, then 20, waited outside the rented Los Angeles home of pregnant film star Sharon Tate on Aug. 9, 1969 while members of the Manson Family stabbed the actress to death and killed four others.

The next night she accompanied Manson and other members of the cult to the home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, where the couple was slain.

Kasabian, who did not take part in the murders themselves, was granted immunity by prosecutors to testify against Manson, Watson and three others at their sensational 1970 trial in Los Angeles. All five were convicted.

Manson, a charismatic ex-convict, assembled a group of runaways and outcasts and established a makeshift commune at a ranch northwest of Los Angeles.

In the summer of 1969, Manson directed his mostly young, female followers to murder the seven people in what prosecutors said was part of a plan to incite a race war.

Manson was sentenced to death in 1969 for the Manson Family killings and murder of an acquaintance, Gary Hinman.

He was spared execution when the California Supreme Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional in 1976. He died in prison in 2017.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Christopher Cushing)

– Staff and wire reports