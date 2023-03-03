San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was stabbed multiple times in downtown San Diego on Thursday night, and a suspect was in custody, authorities reported Friday.

Just before 11 p.m., the victim was walking near 3rd Avenue and C Street when the suspect walked up behind him, said something and then stabbed him multiple times for unknown reasons, according San Diego Police.

The victim, who was not identified, collapsed at the scene and was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Shortly after the stabbing, police spotted the suspect on a trolley, and arrested 34-year-old Jeremy Eidelman.

The SDPD’s Central Division Detectives were investigating the attack.