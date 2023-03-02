Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A Romanian national who allegedly worked with more than 200 foreign co-conspirators to siphon off millions in unemployment benefits was charged by federal prosecutors Thursday.

Constantin Sandu, 33, is accused of stealing more than $5.2 million in California unemployment benefits with the help of 214 unnamed Romanian co-conspirators located in both California and Romania.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego alleges that Sandu and others falsified documents, created fictitious accounts and businesses and filed fake claims with the state’s Economic Development Department for funds intended to assist Californians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The alleged activity took place between the fall of 2020 and last summer.

U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman alleged Sandu “presided over a vast network of international swindlers to exploit a program meant to help struggling California workers survive the pandemic.”

FBI agents took Sandu, who is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, into custody Wednesday at the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station. Prosecutors also allege he is an “organized crime figure.”

Other agencies that investigated the case include the San Diego Police Department Economic Crimes Unit, Internal Revenue Service, the state Employment Development Department Investigative Division, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor Office of Investigator General.

– City News Service