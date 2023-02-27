Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

Two minors were extricated from their vehicle and rushed to a hospital with serious injuries Monday in Imperial Beach.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a solo vehicle roll-over crash near 740 Palm Ave.

The vehicle, operated by two minors, was traveling at a high rate of speed on Palm Avenue before the 2018 Toyota RAV-4 hit the curb-line, rolled- over several times across city landscaped vegetation and hit multiple light posts before it came to a rest, according the department.

Both occupants were trapped in the wreckage before a bystander assisted in extracting the girl trapped inside of the vehicle, according to police.

Fire Personnel arrived and used the Jaws of Life to extricate the boy, who was the driver and also a minor.

The minors were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

No alcohol was determined to be involved in the wreck, as speed was the main contributing factor in the serious injury roll-over, according to the department.

It was initially reported by a witness the vehicle struck a bicyclist, but no one could locate an injured bicyclist in the area, police reported.

Any witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 with information and or Imperial Beach Traffic Deputy K. Silli at 619-498-2400.

–City News Service