Smoke rises out of a Jamul home Monday. Photo via @CALFIRESANDIEGO Twitter

A mid-afternoon fire heavily damaged a home in Jamul Monday, displacing three residents and leaving one person suffering from smoke inhalation, authorities reported.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3200 block of Rio Grande, just north of Lyons Valley Road, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters had the flames under control within about 35 minutes, said Brent Pascua, a fire captain with the state agency.

Paramedics treated a bystander for mild respiratory problems caused by inhaling smoke, then took the patient to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the people who live in the residence — two adults and a teenager — arrange for interim shelter.

The cause of the fire, which also damaged a truck parked in the driveway of the home, was under investigation, Pascua said.

City News Service contributed to this article.