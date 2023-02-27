San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 46-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 8 in the far southeastern reaches of the San Diego area.

Dawn McDermott of Lawrence, Kansas, was riding in an eastbound car with family members in the Boulevard area when she began behaving in an “irrational” manner and tried to exit the moving vehicle shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver pulled over near McCain Valley Road to let McDermott get out, after which she crossed onto the westbound side of the freeway and was struck by a vehicle, the agency reported.

She died at the scene.

City News Service contributed to this article.