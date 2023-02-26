A 22-year-old man who was speeding on a motorcycle was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Midway District of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.
The biker, riding a 2020 Triumph, was speeding eastbound on Midway Drive when his motorcycle struck the curb at the intersection of Barnett Avenue and Midway Drive about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego Police Department reported.
The motorcycle then struck a concrete traffic barrier. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.