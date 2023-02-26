A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 60-year-old man died Sunday after his vehicle rear-ended a parked semi truck in Fairmount Park, police said.

The collision was reported at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Home Avenue, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The man was driving a 2014 Kia northbound when he veered to the right and struck the truck from behind, police said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic investigators were on the scene of the collision.

City News Service contributed to this article.