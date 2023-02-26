San Diego firefighters at the scene of the RV blaze, beneath an Interstate 5 overpass. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A fire destroyed a recreational vehicle parked under Interstate 5 in Shelltown Sunday, an official said.

Firefighters arrived at 1800 Vesta St. at 12:23 p.m. Sunday and found the RV fully engulfed. They extinguished the flames, Deputy Chief of Operations Dan Eddy of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

There were no occupants inside the RV and no firefighters were injured. The RV owner or residents could not be found.

The department’s Metro Arson Strike Team was on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

– City News Service