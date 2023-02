An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two people were shot in El Cajon Friday, and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Just before 7:15 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to Emerald Avenue after a reported shooting, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to the department.

The shooting was under investigation.

–City News Service