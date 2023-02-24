The crash scene on state Route 163 following the pursuit. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

An active-duty sailor was apprehended late Friday morning after he crashed on a San Diego freeway following a chase that began in Coronado.

The pursuit began after a Coronado police officer spotted a male on a motorcycle allegedly riding at high speed on Fourth Street, heading for the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, according to OnScene.TV.

The officer attempted to stop the rider, but he increased his speed. The officer pursued the motorcyle over the bridge and onto northbound Interstate 5 at speeds of more than 100 mph.

The suspect then transitioned onto northbound state Route 163, when he encountered heavy traffic merging ahead of him. He crashed into a Nissan and was ejected, hitting a Mercedes.

Though injured, the man refused medical treatment, OnScene reported. Once he interacted with police, they found he was an active-duty member of the Navy.