Photo via Pixabay

Two men were expected to be sentenced Thursday for their roles in an organized theft ring at upscale stores across San Diego County.

27-year-olds Ernesto Louis Cruz and Jordan Guzman Lopez were part of an organized retail theft ring that stole more than $250,000 in merchandise from numerous San Diego retail stores, according to the District Attorney’s Office announced.

The two men targeted multiple Sunglass Hut locations and other high- end stores countywide, according to the DA’s Office.

–City News Service