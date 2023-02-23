Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 72-year-old motorist suffered grave injuries Thursday when her SUV was struck by a big rig on a rural roadway a few miles from San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The woman was heading east in the 17900 block of San Pasqual Valley Road when she lost control of her 2019 Honda CRV for unknown reasons about 11:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a hillside and overturned, then rolled back into the traffic lanes and was hit by a tractor-trailer, Officer David O’Brien said.

Paramedics took the woman to a trauma center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The 33-year-old driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the wreck, O’Brien said.

– City News Service