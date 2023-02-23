The car wedged into the building in La Mesa. Courtesy OnScene.tV

A blue sedan slammed into the back of a La Mesa business Thursday after it veered off an Interstate 8 off-ramp.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, the driver lost control of the car while it was on the off-ramp from eastbound I-8 to Jackson Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The blue sedan left the off-ramp and traveled down an embankment before it slammed into a business located in the 5200 block of Jackson Drive, according to authorities.

No injuries were immediately reported, and the single-vehicle crash was under investigation, according to the CHP.

–City News Service