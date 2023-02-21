An Oceanside Police Cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries Monday in a suspected DUI crash in Oceanside, authorities said.

The accident happened at 6:45 p.m. Monday on eastbound state Route 76 and Benet Road, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was was hit by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver.

“The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma center. The motorist was arrested at the scene for suspicion of DUI,” police said.

The eastbound 76 was closed from Benet Road to Foussat Road, and northbound Airport Road was closed from Roymar Road to Route 76, but police announced at 10:18 p.m. that all roads were open again.