An Oceanside Fire Department vehicle. Courtesy City of Oceanside

A small vegetation fire ignited by an open cooking flame in Oceanside sent one man to a hospital with minor injuries, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, thick smoke was spotted between San Juan Capistrano and the San Luis Rey River, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

The affected area is known to have multiple transient camps, according to the OFD.

The victim, an occupant of the camp, suffered minor first-degree burns while trying to put the flames out with a blanket and was taken to a hospital after police questioning, the OFD reported.

“Prior to transporting the patient to the hospital, the Oceanside Police Department interviewed the patient and learned that the fire had started due to an open cooking fire,” according to the OFD. “Initial reports indicated that the fire was human caused but was non-malicious.”

Firefighters worked to extinguish flames within 25 minutes of arrival and keep it contained to less than 1/4 acre, according to the OFD.

An investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.