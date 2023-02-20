A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Police were searching for a suspect Monday in connection with the weekend robbery of a restaurant in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, a man entered the Taco Fiesta restaurant, 2900 Alta View Drive. The suspect walked up to the counter and put his hand into a tip jar, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The restaurant clerk confronted the suspect, who then pulled out a black handgun, police said.

The clerk handed an unknown amount of money in a bag to the suspect, who fled, heading westbound, SDPD said.

Police said the suspect is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and was wearing a gray hoodie, ski mask, dark gloves and white running shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call SDPD at 619 531 2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service