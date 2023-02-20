Lights on a police car. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A man riding a blue motor scooter was killed when he fell off the bike and was run over by a heavy vehicle that left the scene in Otay Mesa, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of La Media Road, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

” For undetermined reasons, the rider separated from his scooter,” Buttle said. The 43-year-old man was possibly run over by a big rig but the exact description of the vehicle was not known.

“The rider sustained a skull fracture and multiple rib fractures,” Buttle said. “He was declared deceased on scene.”

The crash was under investigation.