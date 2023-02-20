A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

First responders rescued two people stranded by high tide on the beach below Sunset Cliffs, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said Monday.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, SDFD and lifeguards were called out to the beach near Ladera Street and 700 Sunset Cliffs Road to assist the pair, who were unable to reach the Ladera staircase, according to SDFD.

Lifeguards helped both get back up to the street. The two people were medically evaluated but declined hospital treatment, SDFD said.

–City News Service