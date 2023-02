A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was killed and another person hospitalized in a crash Sunday evening in Rancho Santa Fe.

The crash at 15627 Via De La Valle was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 10:34 p.m.

Witnesses reported the vehicle was on fire, the CHP said.

One patient was taken by paramedics to UC San Diego Medical Center in unknown condition.

Few other details were immediately available.