Deputies carry the suspect from the backyard of a La Jolla residence Saturday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Authorities arrested a domestic violence suspect Saturday after a mid-morning pursuit that ended with at least one of them hiding in the backyard of a La Jolla residence.

San Diego Sheriff’s deputies had been searching for Brian Glover due to a felony warrant, and found him in Mission Valley, according to OnScene.TV, but when they attempted to pull him over, he fled at a high rate of speed. The Sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter followed the suspect as deputies on the ground gave way for safety.

Glover, along with a female passenger, took northbound Interstate 5 about 10 miles to the La Jolla Parkway exit. On the parkway, though, he crashed into two other vehicles. The occupants fled on foot towards homes on Azure Coast Drive.

San Diego police officers, along with the deputies, had set up a large perimeter, before receiving a call from a female resident who informed them that unknown people had entered her backyard in the 2500 block of Azure Coast.

The resident left her home as police and deputies surrounded the residence. They first found the female, detained her, then sent her to the hospital due to injuries from the crash. Sheriff’s officials said it was unclear whether she was a victim or a suspect in the incident.

They located Glover a short time later hiding in a crawl space under the house. He told authorities that he couldn’t move as he had just taken fentanyl. He did not respond to commands, so they pulled him from his hiding place and carried him to medics, who transported him to a local hospital.

The people involved in the crash with the suspect vehicle were not injured.

Glover has an arrest record that includes drug dealing, pimping and pandering. Sheriff’s officials said recent social media posts also indicated that he might have been armed on Saturday. They said they would remain on scene to search for any discarded firearms.