A slow-moving vegetation fire burned a quarter acre Saturday in Valencia Park, briefly halting trolley traffic in the area. Photo via OnScene.TV.

The fire was reported at 5:19 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Market Street and Merlin Drive in heavy brush along the trolley tracks, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The first unit arrived at 5:24 a.m. and the incident was closed by 7:08 a.m.

There were no injuries and no structures were threatened or damaged, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

–City News Service