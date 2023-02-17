Dr. Michael John Mammone. Photo credit: mccormickandson.com/

Friends, colleagues and family gathered in Laguna Beach this week for a memorial service honoring a doctor who was run down while riding his bicycle, then stabbed.

Colleagues hailed Dr. Michael John Mammone, a UC San Diego graduate, as a physician committed to providing caring treatment to his patients, regardless of background or financial standing. Family members praised him as a loving husband and sibling, and an adventurer who enjoyed travel and SCUBA diving.

An array of photos were on display at Thursday’s service at the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach, along with flowers, notes and even fins, a SCUBA mask and tank.

His wife, Julie, said the couple were planning a trip to Italy for their 30th wedding anniversary, and they intended to take sailing lessons.

“My love, my soulmate, rest in peace until we meet again,” she said.

Mammone, 58, was attacked around 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway in Dana Point.

Orange County sheriff’s officials said Mammone was riding his bicycle when he was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by a man who stepped out of his vehicle and also attacked Mammone with a knife.

The driver, Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach, was detained at the scene by witnesses. Arriving deputies took him into custody and found Mammone severely injured.

He died at a hospital.

Mammone specialized in emergency medicine and had been on staff at Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach since 2011.

“We are stunned by this devastating tragedy,” hospital officials said in a statement following his death. “The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend.”

In an obituary, Mammone’s family said he worked as a lifeguard in Los Angeles County before attending UC San Diego. He earned his medical degree from USC, then completed his residency at Loma Linda Medical Center in emergency medicine.

He spent 20 years at San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland, while also serving as medical director for the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department. He and his wife favored Laguna Beach, leading Mammone to accept the position at Providence.

“Michael was known by his colleagues and patients to be a doctor that humbly took the time to listen to and care for each individual and their needs,” according to the family’s obituary. “Michael’s family will forever cherish the beautiful memories they share with him and will continue to celebrate and honor his wonderful life and legacy.”

Smith has been charged with murder, but the case against him has been paused as he undergoes a mental evaluation.

– City News Service