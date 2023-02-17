A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A big rig struck a man standing next to a disabled car alongside Interstate 8 in Alpine early Friday, leaving him severely injured.

The 26-year-old Lakeside resident was next to the driver’s side of the broken-down 2002 Cadillac Eldorado on the south side of the freeway near Tavern Road when the eastbound tractor-trailer veered off the roadway and hit him and the car about 12:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the victim to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of major injuries, CHP public-affairs Officer Matthew Baranowski said.

A 19-year-old San Diego woman seated inside the car and a 20-year-old Alpine man standing outside it at the time of the crash were unhurt, as was the trucker.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this article.