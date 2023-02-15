A suspicious non-injury blaze destroyed a boarded-up house Wednesday in Lincoln Park, fire officials said. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A suspicious non-injury blaze destroyed a boarded-up house Wednesday in Lincoln Park, fire officials said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received a call just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, and responding personnel found heavy fire coming from the front of the house at 4424 Ocean View Blvd.

The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes but the home was completely destroyed, according to the department.

“At this time, it does look suspicious,” Battalion Chief Chris Babler told OnScene.TV.

SDFD officials said the residence was known by the department as one that is typically boarded-up and occupied by squatters.

“It’s cold outside, we’re going to be seeing this here in the winter months as people seek shelter,” Babler told OnScene.TV.

No one was found inside the home, and no injuries were reported.

The SDFD along with the San Diego Police Department were investigating the cause of the fire.

–City News Service