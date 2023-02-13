Authorities stand over the body of a tree trimmer who died while trapped by foliage Monday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A tree trimmer died Monday when palm fronds collapsed onto him as he was working atop a tall tree in a neighborhood near the Chula Vista Golf Course, authorities reported.

The accident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the front yard of a home in the 3600 block of Bonita Verde Drive in Bonita, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

When emergency personnel arrived, the 39-year-old victim’s co-workers were trying to free him from heavy foliage that had pinned him to the palm tree about 50 feet off the ground, fire Capt. Josh Sanders said.

When firefighters reached the trapped man via ladder, they discovered that he had succumbed to his injuries, Sanders said. It took them about a half-hour to free his body from the fronds, the captain said.

The department withheld the victim’s name pending family notification.

– City News Service