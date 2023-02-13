A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A 40-year-old man from San Diego was hospitalized with serious injuries after his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, the man riding a 1999 BMW motorcycle eastbound on State Route 94 collided with a 22-year-old man driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on State Route 94, causing the 40-year-old to be ejected off his bike and strike the ground, according to the CHP.

The motorcycle rider crossed over the solid double yellow lines and entered the westbound land to pass traffic, the CHP said.

The rider suffered major injuries and was taken to Sharp Memorial hospital while the 22-year-old did not suffer any injuries, and was cooperative with law enforcement, according to the highway patrol.

Alcohol and or drugs did not appear be factors in the crash, the CHP said.

— City News Service