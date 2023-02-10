An Oceanside Police Cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An 18-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man in Oceanside last December has been arrested, the Oceanside Police Department announced Friday.

Just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 9, police responded to Balderrama Park after a call regarding a man spray-painting gang graffiti in the area, according to police.

As officers were nearing the park, the original caller reported multiple gunshots in the area, according to police.

Police then found the victim, Carlos Gutierrez, 29, dying from multiple gunshot wounds.

After a detailed investigation, the suspected shooter and killer, Joshua Parker of Oceanside, was arrested on Feb. 2.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Detective Jennifer Torres at 760-435-4790 or through the anonymous tip line at 760-435-4730.

City News Service contribute to this article.