A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man died early Friday after being struck by a car on Mission Gorge Road in the Mission Trails Regional Park area, San Diego Police reported.

Just after 1 a.m., a 31-year-old man driving westbound in a 2013 Toyota Prius in the 8700 block of Mission Gorge struck and killed the victim, who was walking in an “extremely dark area” of the road.

The victim, who died at the scene, was not immediately identified by police.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the fatal collision, the department said.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division was investigating the death.